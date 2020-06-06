CHEAT SHEET
    Maryland Cyclist Who Tore Down Teens’ George Floyd Memorial Apologizes

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    A man has apologized after he was caught on video tearing down memorials for George Floyd, swearing at the teenagers putting them up, snatching flyers from them, and allegedly attacking them with his bike on a trail near Bethesda, Maryland. Anthony Brennan III, 60, said via his lawyers, “I am sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online....I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior.” He’s charged with three counts of second-degree assault, and he’s been fired from his job.

