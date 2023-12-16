Matt Gaetz Calls for Florida GOP Christian Ziegler’s Removal
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) called for Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler to resign over rape allegations that came to light in October. Gaetz told NBC that he thought Ziegler should “step aside.” “We’re at the posture where we would be better served with different leadership in the Republican Party and I think it’s time to move on and select a different leader,” he said. Last week, Gaetz said it was too soon for him to make “a judgment.” So far, Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have all called for Ziegler’s resignation while Steve Bannon and Corey Lewandowski called for Ziegler to stay. Ziegler allegedly raped a woman, whom he and his wife had known for 20 years. The Florida Republican Party is holding an emergency meeting over Ziegler and potential discipline short of removal on Sunday.