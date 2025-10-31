All is not well in MAGAland, with one of the right-wing movement’s most prominent media personalities launching a vicious attack against its newfound pinup girl.

“I object to this,” Megyn Kelly told viewers of her eponymous podcast Thursday, responding to the social media uproar that followed Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet appearance the day before. “I disapprove of the dress because it’s completely see-through.”

Sweeney sported the outfit—a silver Christian Cowan corset dress, which indeed left little to the imagination—while attending Variety’s “Power of Women” event Wednesday. Reports suggest searches for “Sydney Sweeney silver dress” spiked more than 800% overnight, making her the top-trending celebrity in the U.S by Thursday morning.

Kelly had previously only been too quick to praise Sweeney's appearance in a controversial ad campaign that critics said had Nazi overtones. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I hope I can inspire other women to be confident and flaunt what they’ve got, because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide in any room,” Sweeney told the magazine.

Kelly, for her part, was less than impressed. “She overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hope to be the one who actually sees them for real,” the media personality said.

Just a few months ago, Kelly was celebrating Sweeney as MAGA’s favorite sex icon, following her involvement in a scandalous advertising campaign earlier this year, for which Kelly was only too quick to sing the actress’ praises.

“These ads say ‘hotness is back,’ and that is important in 2025,” Kelly wrote on her website at the time. “Finally, we have an actual woman with amazing breasts and an obviously kick-ass body who is in her jeans, and it is wonderful.”

But the dress was just a bridge too far for Kelly.

But Sweeney's outfit at this week's Variety event proved a step too far for the conservative media personality. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Whatever her misgivings about the outfit, Kelly made it clear that overall, she considers herself “a Sydney Sweeney fan,” and speculated the actress may only have sported the outfit because she had been “misled” into doing so.

“I guarantee you, somebody brought the dress to her and was like, ‘Now we’ll take it next level’,” Kelly suggested. “And she trusted the wrong person, and before you knew it, we had all seen it.”

American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign drew fire earlier in September for what critics described as barefaced play on eugenics motifs, with the “jeans/genes” pun taken as a clear evocation of historic ideals of racial superiority given the star’s Aryan appearance.

While left-wing commentators decried the ad for its perceived Nazi overtones, supporters were quick to praise it as a send-up of “woke advertising.” Fox News mentioned the campaign more than 180 times in only the four days after it first launched, with White House Director of Communications Steve Cheung describing the backlash as little more than “cancel culture run amok.”

Vice President JD Vance meanwhile said “my political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” while firebrand Texas Senator Ted Cruz blasted the “crazy left” for coming “out against beautiful women.”