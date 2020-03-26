Melania Trump Worries About Kids’ ‘Online Safety’ as Hundreds of Americans Die From Coronavirus

Doctors are writing up their own wills, patients are lining up outside of New York hospitals and being treated in parking lots, and a record 3.3 million people just filed for unemployment, but what are your kids doing on social media, America? That’s what the first lady wants to know. Melania Trump fired off a staggeringly tone-deaf tweet Thursday morning, stating “While most children are at home during this challenging time, they tend to be on social media throughout the day. Parents, please be sure to check on them regularly to be sure they’re practicing online safety.” Kids across the country are out of school until further notice as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, leaving parents in the lurch for childcare. Her post came a day after her husband—the president—mocked Sen. Mitt Romney as his coronavirus test came back negative.