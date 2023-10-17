AI Tom Brady Trash-Talks Colin Kaepernick: ‘Teams Don’t Want the Drama’
SAY WHAT?
After Meta transformed more than a dozen celebrities and internet influencers into robots late last month, many of the artificial intelligence personas are already coming up with some questionable responses. Futurism tested former football star Tom Brady’s AI by questioning it on why former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2017. The 49ers fired Kaepernick following a media firestorm when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in 2016. Tom Brady’s bot explained the situation by disparaging Kaepernick, saying, “[He] ain’t playing ‘cause he ain’t good enough and teams don’t want the drama.” It later stated, “His skills ain’t what they used to be. Time moves on, players get old, new guys come in. That’s the NFL.” In reality, Brady called Kaepernick a “damn good quarterback” in 2017 and said he hoped he would return to the NFL. A spokesperson for Meta told Futurism that the AI was still experimental and “can produce inaccurate or inappropriate information.”