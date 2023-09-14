CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Miami City Commissioner Arrested for Money Laundering, Bribery

    SUMMER OF CORRUPTION

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla

    City of Miami

    The Miami city commissioner was arrested Thursday on corruption charges, including bribery, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, unlawful compensation for official behavior, and failure to report a gift. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, 58, and attorney William W. Riley Jr., 48, were taken into custody on Thursday for collectively laundering $245,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for the commissioner’s support for constructing a sports complex in the city. Officials also say Díaz de la Portilla led two political committees that he used to finance his brother’s judicial campaign as well as his own personal expenses. These committees reported a combined donation total of over $3.1 million. Both men were scheduled to appear for their first hearings on Friday.

