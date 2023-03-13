Michigan Police Finish Probe Into Flint Firefighters Who Left Black Boys in Blaze
FIERY SCANDAL
Michigan State Police have finished their investigation into the deaths of two Black boys in a fire in Flint, Michigan, the agency told The Daily Beast. Zy’Aire Mitchell, 12, and his brother, 9-year-old LaMar Mitchell, died after being left behind in a house fire by two white firefighters who missed the boys and then allegedly lied about it on reports. The incident sparked community outrage, and following the tragedy, allegations of a cover-up of the incident dogged Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in the run-up to his re-election. On Monday morning, John Potbury, a spokesperson for Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton, confirmed that Leyton had received the investigative report. Potbury wrote by text message that the report is “under review by our office,” but did not immediately respond to questions about when a decision would be made on whether or not to charge the firefighters.