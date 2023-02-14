CHEAT SHEET
Michigan State Gunman Had a Note Threatening Two New Jersey Schools
The Michigan State University shooting suspect was found carrying a note threatening two Ewing, N.J. schools he was previously affiliated with, according to New Jersey police. The note contained threats against Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School, according to a press release from the schools’ superintendent, who also said police have determined there is no threat to any Ewing schools. The shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, allegedly killed three students and wounded five Monday night before shooting himself during a police confrontation hours later. Police are still investigating a motive.