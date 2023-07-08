Cops Accused of Rampant Sexual Misconduct at Chicago Police Station
HARROWING
The Chicago Police Department has launched an internal investigation this week after officers were accused of sexual misconduct with migrants living in a station. At least 40 immigrants that were temporarily housed at the Ogden district police station were loaded onto two buses on Friday afternoon after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability heard about the sexual impropriety allegations a day prior. Citing sources, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an officer is accused of impregnating a teenage girl and that multiple other officers have also been accused of sexual misconduct. The Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara slammed the allegations in a Friday tweet and blamed “police-hating groups that would go to any length to start this kind of nonsense.” “If it did happen, we’ll get to the bottom of it, and we’ll deal with it from there,” Catanzara added.