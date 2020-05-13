Republican Mike Garcia Takes Commanding Lead in Race to Fill Katie Hill’s Seat
Republican Mike Garcia is on course to flip a House seat in the Los Angeles suburbs in the race to fill the remainder of Rep. Katie Hill’s first term, the Los Angeles Times reports. If Garcia does beat Democratic candidate Christy Smith, it would be the first time a Republican has managed to flip a California congressional district since 1998. Early results in the 25th District showed Garcia ahead of Smith by 12 percentage points, with 76 percent of precincts reporting. “I’m proud of the results so far, and look forward to hopefully declaring victory very soon,” Garcia said on a call with supporters and the media late Tuesday night. However, Smith said it was still “too early” to call the race. Hill resigned in October 2019 after private photos of her were leaked and she was accused of having an affair with a congressional staffer—an allegation she denies.