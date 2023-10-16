Pence’s Presidential Dreams Looking Grim After Poor Fundraising Haul
POUR ONE OUT
The dreams of current 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence are fading fast after a gloomy fundraising report that echoes a stalling 2024 campaign effort from the former vice president and his team. According to Politico, Pence’s presidential campaign reported that it raised $3.3 million in the third quarter, it had just $1.2 million cash and more than $600,000 in debt. A source close to Pence told Politico: “That debt number is gonna be impossible to pay back,” the Pence ally said. “When he drops out he’s going to have to do debt-retirement fundraisers.” The outlet described Pence’s $150,000 salary as “a significant figure for a politician who has spent much of his life having never amassed much wealth.” It is still unclear if the 64-year-old has even qualified for the third GOP debate though the source said despite it all, Pence still plans to stay in the race.