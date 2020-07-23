Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing, at the Age of 54, With Roy Jones Jr. Match-Up
FIGHT NIGHT
Mike Tyson is making a boxing comeback. The 54-year-old is set to take on 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match in California on September 12. The “Frontline Battle” will be Tyson’s first fight in 15 years. Jones’ most recent fight was in February 2018. The event will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission and feature live music. Social media platform Triller, which will be streaming the fight, will also be airing a 10-part series on the pair’s fight preparations. Tyson, who has battled substance abuse and weight issues since he left boxing in 2005, has been hinting at a comeback for months. News of the fight comes just days after Tyson reportedly turned down a $20 million deal to fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.