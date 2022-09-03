California Fire Displaces Thousands, Destroys 100 Homes
ABLAZE
In Weed, California, yesterday’s wildfire destroyed 100 homes and other buildings, evacuating thousands and injuring at least two. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday and blazed through rural Northern California, until firefighters were able to contain 20 percent overnight when weather conditions improved. However, the nearby Mountain Fire broke out northwest of Weed on Friday and continues to spread. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County. The Associated Press reported that most residents were able to evacuate, but one woman, Naomi Vogelsang, may have lost her 10-year-old English bulldog Bella in the Mill Fire. A firefighter rescued her from her home but the dog would not follow, and the houses around her were burned.