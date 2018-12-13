Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Apologizes for Comments About English Skills of Asian Miss Universe Contestants
Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers has apologized for comments she made in a video posted Wednesday about two fellow Miss Universe contestants’ English-speaking abilities. Summers, formerly Miss Nebraska, was answering a question about Miss Vietnam in an Instagram Live video when she said, “She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes ...” Summers said, proceeding to nod and smile. “She’s adorable.” Later in the video, Summers commented on Miss Cambodia saying, “Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine?” Summers said. “Poor Cambodia.” In her subsequent apology posted on Instagram, the Miss USA said that she has since spoken to Miss Vietnam and Cambodia about the “experience.” “In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize,” Summers wrote.