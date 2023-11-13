CHEAT SHEET
    Missing Hiker Wearing Only a Cotton Hoodie Rescued From Snowstorm

    LUCKY

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Rescue teams find a hiker stranded in snow on a mountain in Colorado.

    Chaffee County Search and Rescue North/Facebook

    A wildly ill-prepared hiker is incredibly fortunate to be alive after becoming stranded on a Colorado mountain in a snowstorm with only a cotton hoodie to keep warm, rescuers said. The hiker went missing on a peak near Cottonwood Lake at around 7 p.m. last Wednesday, calling for help via a phone. The hiker could only tell search and rescue they were in an avalanche chute east of the lake. Rescuers set out into a severe snowstorm to find the hiker, locating what appeared to be footprints in the snow. At around 2 a.m., they found “an unusual looking rock,” Chaffee County Search and Rescue North said, which turned out to be the hiker “sitting upright in a fetal position covered in snow.” The person was alive but “very hypothermic,” and had to be warmed for around three hours before being extracted from the mountain.

