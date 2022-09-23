Mom Drains Pond to Reclaim Murdered Son’s Remains

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
After waiting five years for authorities to recover all the remains of her murdered son from a muddy pond, Missouri mom Connie Goodwin took matters into her own hands. People reports that she rented a sump pump and drained the water from the pond where some of her son Edward’s body was found by police in 2017. She said it only took two hours to find the rest of the slain 32-year-old, whose body was weighed down with concrete by his killers. “We saw two bones sticking up, so we kept pumping and then the next thing you know we started seeing the concrete blocks and then barbed wire and more bones,” she said. Police say they confirmed through dental records that the remains belonged to Edward Goodwin.