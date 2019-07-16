CHEAT SHEET
WHY CAN’T WE BE FRIENDS
McConnell Claims Trump Is Not a Racist, Urges Everyone to ‘Lower the Incendiary Rhetoric’
Mitch McConnell wants everybody to play nice. The Senate majority leader said everyone needs to “lower the incendiary rhetoric,” after Trump’s racist remarks about four Democratic congresswomen on Sunday incited an ongoing feud on Capitol Hill. McConnell tried to paint himself as the voice of reason, saying “the tone of all of this is not good for the country,” but refused to label Trump’s comments as being racist. “I think there’s a consensus that political rhetoric has gotten way, way overheated all across the political spectrum,” McConnell said at a press conference, NBC News reports. “We’ve seen the far left throw accusations of racism at everyone, anyone who disagrees with them on anything, including the speaker of the House,” he continued, noting that the president, lawmakers, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) all need to help create a “better level of discourse.”