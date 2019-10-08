CHEAT SHEET
D.C. Inmate Freed Following Kim Kardashian’s Call for His Release
An inmate was freed from a D.C. detention facility Monday after serving 23 years in prison for murder, following Kim Kardashian’s call for his release. Momolu Stewart, 39, was convicted in 1999 after being tried as an adult at 16, but had his life sentence suspended Friday. Stewart’s release came two months after Kardashian wrote a letter in support of his release to D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno, the New York Post reports. “I have every confidence that upon his release he will continue to guide others away from a life of crime and continue on his own path to redemption and success,” Kardashian wrote in the letter. Stewart’s petition for release was filed under the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, which allows inmates who were tried as adults to ask for their sentences to be reduced. Kardashian and Stewart met while filming her upcoming documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.