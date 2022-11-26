Theater Director Fired for Installing Golden Vagina Statue

A theater director in Warsaw, Poland has reportedly been fired after installing a huge statue of a golden vagina. Monika Strzępka said she agreed to install the three-foot-high vagina called “Lady Moist” by artist Iwona Demko in an effort to promote feminism. However, the move led to criticism, mostly from politicians. Poland Senator Konstanty Radziwiłł called it “demeaning for women to reduce femininity to a single, sexual sphere of human life.” Strzępka is yet to comment on her dismissal from the Dramatic Theatre in Warsaw.