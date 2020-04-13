CHEAT SHEET
Chanukah Machete Attack Suspect Wants Victim’s Body Exhumed
‘REGRETTABLE’
A man gravely wounded in a Chanukah attack in Monsey, New York, lingered for three months before dying on March 29. Now the man accused of stabbing 70-year-old Josef Neumann in the head with a machete wants his body exhumed. “The Chief Medical Examiner did not do an autopsy,” Michael Sussman, the attorney for Grafton Thomas, told the New York Daily News. “I have been told this was at the (insistence) of close family members. We need to understand the cause of death. This cannot be done definitively without an autopsy.” Sussman added that the exhumation would cause Neumann’s family “additional anguish and this is very regrettable.” There was no immediate response from Neumann’s family or prosecutors.