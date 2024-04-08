Monster Wind Sends Truck and Camper Van Spiraling Off South African Bridge
WIND IS HOWLING
Powerful gales brought by a freak storm toppled both a truck trailer and a camper van from a bridge just outside Cape Town, South Africa, sending them over the edge in two separate dramatic incidents. In one video filmed from a separate car, a truck traveling near the Huguenot Bridge on the N1 highway can be seen battered by winds, its trailer slowly tipping over the edge of the bridge and rolling wheels-up before it spirals into the drop below. In the second, a stream of cars exiting a bridge tunnel are pushed across the highway by a monster wind, which sends a camper van over the edge and out of sight. Thankfully, no deaths or major injuries were reported from either of the freak accidents, since both vehicles that went over were being towed and had no passengers in them. The storm over South Africa this weekend did significant damage elsewhere. Charlotte Powell, the spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, said roofs had been blown off properties across multiple regions.