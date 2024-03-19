Murder Suspect Somehow Stabbed His Own Lawyer in Court: Cops
CHAOS
A California murder suspect did himself no favors in court on Monday, cutting through his restraints and repeatedly stabbing his own attorney with a pen before he was subdued and slapped with a slew of new charges, authorities said. Ramello Randle, 28, of Oakland, now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery. Those counts are in addition to a murder charge he faces for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend dead as she sat in her car next to another man in 2020. The terrifying stabbing all played out in front of a jury that’s set to determine Randle’s fate, the Los Angeles Times reported. However, Randle’s defense attorney, Matt Fregi, told the Times that he harbored “no ill will toward” his client, who has been dumped by several other public defenders prior to Monday’s incident. “Nothing serious,” Fregi told the Times of his injuries. “Everyone thought it was a lot more serious than what it was.” Randle’s courtroom violence is well documented, with local media reporting he once “took a swing at” one of his attorneys in court. Randle’s trial is slated to resume on Tuesday.