Stabby Suspect’s Excuse: ‘Just Couldn’t Stand Her Anymore’

An Arizona man charged with stabbing his girlfriend 30 times told police her mocking tone during an argument sent him into a rage that seemed like a “dream,” according to court documents. “I just couldn’t stand her anymore,” Raymond Maltos, 27, of Surprise, allegedly told detectives after he called 911 to report that he had knifed his 21-year-old girlfriend. Fox 1o reports that Maltos tried to shift blame for the attack, alleging that the victim’s father required that she get excellent grades, which stressed her out and sparked the argument. “Boo hoo,” the victim told Maltos at one point—leading him to stab her with a kitchen knife, then find another another blade when the first broke, and finally end the attack with a “hand-crafted knife,” authorities charged.
