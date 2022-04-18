CHEAT SHEET
Mom Found Stuffed in Hockey Bag Was Reportedly Stabbed 58 Times
Sources investigating the gruesome slaying of a Queens woman say the mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the arm, hand, neck, and torso. On Saturday morning, a dog walker discovered a hockey bag containing the body of Olsolya Gaal, 51, off a sidewalk near a public park in Forest Hills. Investigators traced a trail of blood back to her home, which is about half a mile from where Gaal was discovered, and found her 13-year-old son. He was brought in for questioning but was later released. Surveillance footage captured a suspect dragging the hockey bag to the spot where Gaal was found.