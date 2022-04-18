Cops Hunt for Killer of N.Y. Mom Found in Bloodied Duffel Bag Along Path
HORRIFIC
After a mother of two was discovered dead and stuffed into a large hockey bag near a popular public park in Queens on Saturday morning, police are attempting to find the “unknown individual” who was caught on surveillance footage dragging the bag down the street just hours earlier. Olsolya Gaal, 51, had returned to her Forest Hills home around 11 p.m. on Friday, a police source told the New York Daily News. Her mangled body was found by a dog walker around 8 a.m. the next day. Officers responding to the scene followed the blood trail leading from the bag back to Gaal’s home, where only her 13-year-old son was home. A neighbor told the Daily News that officers took the boy into custody, leading him away in handcuffs. He was interrogated and later released, according to the New York Post. According to social media posts, Gaal’s husband and her 17-year-old son were in Oregon looking at colleges at the time of her death, which has been ruled a homicide.