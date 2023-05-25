Naked Tourist Arrested After Crashing Sacred Bali Dance
STREAKER SPECTACLE
A tourist crashed a sacred Hindu performance at a temple in Bali after she was denied a ticket into the show, prompting her to slip through security, strip down completely, and waltz into the middle of the dance. According to an uncensored video posted to Twitter, 28-year-old Darja Tuschinski strutted up the stairs and thrust open a set of gold doors at the top of the platform as shocked onlookers watched. A man rushed up to try to stop the streaker, but she strangely curtsied at him and seemed to mock the dancers. She then knelt on the ground and appeared to pray next to a shrine. She was turned over to local police and could get nearly three years behind bars if guilty of violating Indonesia’s indecency laws. Authorities have yet to reveal the results of drugs and alcohol tests. A Bali official told the Daily Mail that Tuschinski has been hospitalized for physical and psychological screening. Apparently, staff at the Saraswati Ubud Temple cleansed the area after the naked disruption to get rid of the “bad energy,” the Daily Mail reported.