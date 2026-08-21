Nancy Kissinger Dies at Home at 92
Nancy Kissinger, wife of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, has died at 92. The philanthropist and socialite died on Thursday at her home in South Kent, Connecticut, according to the New York Times. Her death was announced by her family. Henry Kissinger died in 2023, also at home, at 100. She was born Nancy Maginnes in Manhattan in 1934 and raised in White Plains, New York. Prior to marrying Kissinger in 1974, she worked as an aide to New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller. She was Kissinger’s researcher while he worked at Harvard University, and later became a foreign policy specialist for Rockefeller’s Commission on Critical Choices for Americans. She traveled widely with her husband on diplomatic missions. After Kissinger stepped down from Secretary of State in 1977, the couple became a fixture at Washington state dinners, embassy parties and Republican White House receptions. The Times noted the “ash-blond, chain-smoking” Mrs. Kissinger was nearly six feet tall, and her husband was 5-foot-8, “but friends said that they were a good match, intellectually and emotionally, and described them as inseparable.” In 1982, when Ellen Kaplan, a follower of extreme cult leader Lyndon LaRouche, insulted both Kissingers at Newark International Airport, witnesses said Nancy grabbed the heckler by the throat and threatened to throttle her. The Kissingers had no children. She is survived by two stepchildren, Elizabeth Vandermark and David Kissinger, and five step-grandchildren.