Nancy Pelosi Says Hubby Faces ‘Long Recovery’ After Attack

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a brief update Monday on the condition of her husband, who was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at their San Francisco home. “Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” she said in a statement. The 82-year-old suffered a skull fracture and underwent surgery after the shocking break-in and assault. His wife said she is grateful the deluge of messages “conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes.” Of course, not everyone has been so kind, with some right-wing figures spreading baseless rumors about the incident.