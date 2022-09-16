Nashville Cops Arrest 14-Year-Old Girl for School Shooting Threat
Nashville cops on Friday said they arrested a 14-year-old girl for an Instagram post threatening to shoot up her high school. The unnamed teen, a student at Hillwood High School, is now facing charges of mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency. “For the fourth time this week, Specialized Investigations Division detectives have arrested a Nashville student for electronically threatening violence,” the Metro Nashville PD said in a news release. The department on Thursday arrested a 13-year-old student at Thurgood Marshall Middle School who allegedly told others on Instagram he would carry out a mass shooting there, as well as a 17-year-old at Stratford High who also allegedly made violent Instagram threats against the school. On Wednesday, Nashville detectives arrested a 14-year-old Maplewood High School freshman for an alleged Instagram post threatening a school shooting. “Threats against schools are taking [sic] very seriously by the MNPD,” according to Friday’s news release.