Natalie Portman to Star as Female Thor in Thor 4
Natalie Portman is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thor 4—but not as the Asgardian god’s love interest this time. Instead, Portman will star as a female Thor in the fourth installment in the series, director Taika Waititi announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is slated for release on Nov. 2, 2021. Portman played Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and Thor’s love interest, in the first two Thor movies.