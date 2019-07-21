CHEAT SHEET

    Natalie Portman to Star as Female Thor in Thor 4

    Allison Quinn

    Breaking News Reporter

    Natalie Portman is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thor 4—but not as the Asgardian god’s love interest this time. Instead, Portman will star as a female Thor in the fourth installment in the series, director Taika Waititi announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is slated for release on Nov. 2, 2021. Portman played Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and Thor’s love interest, in the first two Thor movies.

