Missouri Woman Smuggled a 4-Inch Gun Into Jail in Her ‘Body Cavity,’ Cops Say
CONCEALED CARRY
A Missouri woman allegedly smuggled a tiny gun into jail in her vagina and hid it from prison guards for three weeks. Natasha Wilhite, 39, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation on Feb. 14 and booked at Boone County Jail the same day. Though she underwent three separate searches, including a strip search, that the sheriff’s office described as “thorough,” they discovered no weapons in her possession until Wednesday, more than three weeks later, when they uncovered a four-inch revolver in her cell, a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver. It weighed 4.6 ounces, and police believe she stashed it in her “body cavity” when she was brought to the facility. Wilhite now faces felony charges of delivery or possession of a weapon at a county/private jail/corrections center.