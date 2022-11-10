A Native American Burial Ground May Have Been Unearthed by Tropical Storm Nicole
WHAT LIES BENEATH
Tropical Storm Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site in Florida after a group of people stumbled upon human remains Thursday morning. Dakota Brady, 30, said he and his friends saw bones sticking out of the sand on the beach on Hutchinson Island. Now, investigators are examining the possible burial site, having found six human skulls. “It was just surreal. Just to think that this is something that we walk on on a daily basis and nobody knows. Everybody’s oblivious to it,” Brady told TCPalm. “This is a burial ground. Yes, it’s a public beach, but there’s history to it and now you see it.” Chief Deputy John Budensiek said it’s likely an Ais tribe burial ground. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is recovering the remains and will send them to Florida Gulf Coast University once they’ve determined their origin, he said. Since the burial ground is federally protected, passersby are prohibited from digging up other remains and items from the tribe.