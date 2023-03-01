Nebraska Man Arrested for DUI. Twice. In Four Hours.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Omaha World-Herald
A 26-year-old man in Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested for drunken driving twice in four hours—and his blood-alcohol level was even higher the second time. The Omaha World-Herald reports the motorist blew a .145—almost twice the legal limit—during the first traffic stop late Monday. After being ticketed he was released to a “sober party,” cops said. But when police were called to the scene of a one-car crash early Tuesday, the found the same behind the wheel, and this time his blood-alcohol was .204. He was booked into jail for drunken driving—and having no insurance.