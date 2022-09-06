Create the Ultimate Outdoor Living Room With This Premium Sofa and Coffee Table — They’re 10% Off
Elevated Comfort
To get the most out of a balcony, deck, or patio, cozy furniture is a must. For Labor Day, Neighbor — the home to beautiful outdoor furniture — is running a 10% off sitewide sale. If you spend over $6,000 and use the code LABORDAY, then it’s 15% off. But act fast, these deals end on September 6th.
This easy-to-assemble sofa has everything you want in outdoor furniture. Its frame is made with solid and water-resistant teak wood that's kiln-dried for extra durability. The cushions are covered with Sunbrella fabric that is stain-proof and fade-resistant, ensuring a mint look for years to come. Plus, the quick-drying foam provides next-level comfort and is less susceptible to rot or mildew. Finally, the premium stainless steel bolts and screws that hold it all together laugh in the face of weather corrosion. On top of all that, you can choose between six vibrant colors and two arm chair styles. Neighbor offers a 3-year warranty and 45-day trial. So, if you don’t absolutely love it, you can return it for free.
Modern Teak Outdoor Sofa
Price reflects 10% discount
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Pair your new sofa with a matching teak coffee table for the ultimate outdoor living room.
Modern Teak Outdoor Coffee Table
Price reflects 10% discount
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.