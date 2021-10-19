Mom Accused of Trying to Cover Up 5-Year-Old Son’s Disappearance
WHERE IS ELIJAH?
A New Hampshire mom and a male accomplice have been arrested for allegedly covering up her 5-year-old’s disappearance for six months. Danielle Denise Dauphiniais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested Monday on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment, according to the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Elijah Lewis was reported missing on Oct. 14, but while he was “never reported missing to authorities prior to this time,” he “was last seen by independent individuals approximately six months ago,” read Formella’s statement. Prosecutors allege Dauphinais and Stapf asked others to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts “knowing that child protection service workers were searching for [him].” The pair will be extradited after being arrested in New York.