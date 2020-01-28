New Jersey Man Made Racist Threats Against 6-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutors
A New Jersey man admitted in court on Monday to posting racist threats online directed towards a woman and her 6-year-old biracial daughter, NJ.com reports. Kyle Powell pleaded guilty to a second-degree bias crime charge and a separate aggravated assault charge after he posted the comments in 2018. According to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner, the 31-year-old saw images of the mom and her daughter on social networking site MeetMe.com and posted racist remarks and violent threats in June 2018. The mother notified New Jersey State Police, and officials were able to locate Powell through his profile on the app. Powell reportedly told police that he has an issue with interracial relationships, and admitted to making the posts to specifically intimidate the mother and the child because of their race. Powell is scheduled for sentencing in March, and is reportedly expected to get five years in state prison. “Kyle Powell represents the worst that our society has to offer,” Tyner said in a statement. “Like a coward, he hid behind his keyboard and targeted an innocent six-year-old girl with racial slurs simply because she was bi-racial... Hate has no place in Atlantic County or in this world.”