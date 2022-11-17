New Jersey Man Faces Charges After Bear Cubs Slaughtered in State Park
‘JUST CUBS!’
A New Jersey man is facing charges after allegedly shooting dead four bear cubs in a state park. Residents near Ringwood State Park had been posting photos of the cubs with their mother, who, according to ABC7, was not aggressive or dangerous. Wildlife conservation officers were alerted after a hiker spotted three dead bears on Monday and found the fourth, also dead, nearby. After an investigation, officers served summons on 22-year-old Matthew Ingus for a number of alleged offenses including hunting with an illegal weapon, hunting without a license, and hunting a bear during closed season. “Do I think the kid should be in trouble? Hell yeah, they were cubs,” local resident Kim Visser told ABC7. “I hear he baited them and then shot them.’”