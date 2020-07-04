New Jersey Nursing Home Where 26 Died Apologizes for ‘We Beat COVID-19’ Sign

Read it at NJ.com
A New Jersey nursing home apologized for putting up a “We beat COVID-19” sign after 26 residents died of the disease. Phillipsburg, where Genesis Healthcare’s Brakeley Park Center is located, has been declared coronavirus-free. The home displayed the message on its front lawn but said it would soon be taken down. Susie Flanagan, whose 91-year-old mother succumbed to the coronavirus at the home, said, “Do you have to do it in the neighborhood where people live who lost their family members? I am just really appalled.” Coronavirus has spread rapidly among the elderly residents of nursing homes, especially those in New Jersey.