NY Cop Kills Man After Traffic Stop, Foot Chase
‘UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY’
Read it at LoHud
The New York attorney general is investigating the death of a New Rochelle man shot by police after a traffic stop and foot chase. Authorities said Kamal Flowers was a passenger in a car that had been flagged for “unusual” behavior two nights earlier—and bolted when cops in an unmarked vehicle tried to pull it over. Mayor Noam Bramson said after an officer noticed a gun, cops tried to Tase Flowers but failed. Police say he pointed the weapon at them, so one cop fired six times, killing him, LoHud reported. A 9mm Ruger was recovered at the scene, they said. “Whatever the circumstances that led to this moment, it is an unspeakable tragedy,” Bramson said.