Dozens of Suspected Looters Arrested in New York City’s Soho Neighborhood
Dozens of suspected looters were arrested in New York’s Soho overnight, the New York Post reports. Nike, Gucci, and Bloomingdale’s were reportedly three of the stores targeted by looters through Sunday night. One man was reportedly shot near Spring and Crosby streets in the early hours of Monday, but it’s not clear if the shooting was connected to the surrounding looting. The Post published footage of several men being escorted by cops away from Gucci’s Wooster Street store with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. Police also arrested at least five suspected looters outside of Bloomingdale’s on Broadway. It was reported that other neighborhoods in Manhattan and in Brooklyn were also targeted by looters, but Soho was the worst hit.