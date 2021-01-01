New York Authorities Shoot Man Armed With Bow and Arrow

Read it at Buffalo News
New York authorities responding to a violent domestic call on Friday say they were forced to shoot a 40-year-old man after he allegedly charged at troopers with a bow and arrow. State Police say troopers arrived at a Cattaraugus County home at around 1:30 a.m., and after they spoke with the victim, Ryan Ehman moved towards them with a bow and arrow. When Ehman, 40, allegedly refused to comply with several commands to drop his weapon, one of the troopers shot him. Ehman is now at a local hospital and his condition is unknown.