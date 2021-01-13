New York Post Bars Writers From Citing New York Times, CNN, MSNBC Reporting

Read it at The New York Times
The New York Post is prohibiting its reporters from citing The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC in articles, the Times reported on Wednesday. The four outlets have been among the most cited by President Trump as “fake news” or the “enemy of the people.” Three journalists who spoke to the Times said they were not given a specific reason as to why. The New York Post is owned by the Murdoch family, famous for its right-wing media empire that includes Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. The New York Post’s editorial slant changed rapidly after the 2020 presidential election, going from staunchly pro-Trump to calling on him to “stop the insanity” in a Dec. 27 headline.