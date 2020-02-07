New York Will Sue DHS Over Trusted Traveler Ban
New York will sue the Department of Homeland Security over a new federal policy that prohibits New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in several of the federal government’s Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. The ban was put in place in response to New York’s “Green Light Law” that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses and prevents DHS from accessing DMV data.
“This is political retribution, plain and simple, and while the president may want to punish New York for standing up to his xenophobic policies, we will not back down,” N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James said Friday, adding that the policy would hurt travelers and the economy. Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the policy as “extortion” and said 13 other states who have Green Light laws have not been punished.