Newtown Dad Remembers Daughter

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Robbie Parker paid tribute to his 6-year-old daughter Saturday, saying that the little girl, who died in the shooting Friday in Newtown, would have been among the first to comfort the victims. Emilie Alice Parker was “an exceptional artist,” her father said of the oldest of his three daughters, “and she always carried around her markers and pencils so she never missed an opportunity to draw a picture or make a card for someone.” Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting that took Emilie and 19 other children from their parents. “I can’t imagine how hard this experience must be for you,” Parker said to the family of the gunman.