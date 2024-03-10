NFL Fans Needed Amputations After Frigid January Chiefs’ Game: Report
COLD SNAP
A number of fans who attended the frigid Jan. 13 wild-card playoff matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins had to undergo amputations after being exposed to the sub-zero temperatures in Kansas City for several hours, a local hospital told the Associated Press. The Research Medical Center didn’t provide the news agency with an exact number of victims, saying it treated “dozens” of fans with frostbite during the 11-day cold snap—including a number of whom had attended the game in question, where temperatures dipped as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-33 degrees Celsius). It was one of the coldest games in NFL history—and was the coldest to be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field. The Research Medical Center told the AP that most of the injuries sustained in January involved amputations of fingers and toes—but said that several more surgeries may occur in the coming weeks and months as “injuries evolve”