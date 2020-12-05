NFL Free Agent Vontaze Burfict Busted for Battery in Nevada

CHEAT SHEET
NFL free-agent Vontaze Burfict was being held in a Nevada lockup after an arrest early Saturday on a misdemeanor battery charge. ESPN reports that details of the incident that led to the bust weren’t available; Burfict was to appear in court on Monday. The linebacker—who last played for the Oakland Raiders—was suspended by the league last year after a helmet-on-helmet hit emblematic of his “unnecessary roughness.” In February, his agent said he had spent the off season “studying and learning the proper code of conduct for participation in the NFL.”