‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Actor Arrested on Domestic-Abuse Charge

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon was charged with felony domestic violence on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brendon, who played Xander Harris in the iconic late ’90s TV show, was charged with “one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse” by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office. DA spokesman John Hall told the magazine that Brendon could face up to four years in prison if convicted. He was reportedly arrested in October 2017 after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in a Palm Springs hotel, and was released on $50,0000 bail. The actor also has been previously arrested for “suspicion of vandalism, grand theft and criminal mischief.” An arraignment date has not yet been set, and his representative reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.