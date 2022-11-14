Nick Cannon: I Pay ‘a Lot More’ Than $3 Million in Child Support
BOOHOO BUCKS
Nick Cannon wants it known that he spends a lot of money on his kids every year—and none of it is court-ordered. The TV host, 42, responded to a recent report by The Sun, which cited a California attorney who reportedly calculated Cannon’s child support bill “by taking into account several factors, including Nick’s status as a high-income earner.” The attorney said Cannon probably pays around $3 million a year, a figure that Cannon disputed in an interview with gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk over the weekend. “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he said. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.” Cannon has had 11 children, including twins Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey. His 5-month-old son Zen died of cancer last year, and he welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin, on Friday. Cannon hosts The Masked Singer on Fox and Wild ’n Out on Vh1.