Nick Carter Sobs During Backstreet Boys Show Over Death of Brother Aaron
‘HEAVY HEARTS’
Nick Carter began crying while on stage in London on Sunday as the Backstreet Boys performed and paid tribute to Carter’s younger brother, Aaron, who died less than 24 hours earlier. According to E!, the band paid tribute to Aaron, who was found dead in a bathtub on Nov. 5., during a performance of their latest single, “No Place.” Social media videos from the concert show Kevin Richardson telling the crowd: “That song is very special to us because that song is about family.” Carter was shown on the screen sobbing as his Backstreet Boy bandmates, also emotional, hugged him and wiped away tears. “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts, because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” Richardson said. “Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday... and he’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all your love, all your well wishes, and all your support.”