No, Banksy Wasn’t Just Spotted Near His New London Mural
MYSTERY MAN
In what’s sure to be a disappointment to those intrigued by the mystery surrounding the British street artist Banksy, a man photographed near the artist’s most-recent mural in London has spoken out to deny rumors that he’s the famed artist. Instead, the 67-year-old George Georgiou told The Sun that he’s merely the dad of the man who owns the building that’s housing the latest mural—and he doesn’t even like it. “It’s not a masterpiece by any stretch of the imagination,” Georgiou told The Sun. That statement quells fast-spreading rumors about a mystery man who was photographed near Banksy’s tree mural. The latest rumors angered Georgiou, who told The Sun, “Instead of just whipping a picture, they should’ve just said ‘who are you?’ Would’ve been so much easier.” A Daily Mail report in 2008 identified Banksy as Robin Gunningham, of Bristol, but Banksy’s agent insisted the tabloid had the wrong man. The public may soon know more of Banksy’s true identity after decades of anonymity, however, as he’s due in a British court as he fights against a greeting card company who sued him last year.